Advanced Drainage Systems expand its Cordele, Georgia, recycling centre

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., (ADS) has announced a major investment for its recycling facility located in Cordele, Georgia. This investment should enable ADS to provide high-quality recycled materials to factories located in the Southeast, with the facility expected to expand to 117,000 square feet.

× Expand Advanced Drainage Systems Inc Advanced Drainage Systems breaks ground on Cordele, Georgia recycling facility expansion.

“ADS is thrilled to make this significant investment in Cordele. This state-of-the-art facility will leverage exceptional talent and cutting-edge material capabilities to enhance our recycled plastic production, enabling us to lead the industry and set new standards for innovation and sustainability,” said Scott Barbour, President and CEO of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. “Cordele is part of a thriving economic region, in an ideal location for us to efficiently manufacture and transport recycled materials to our South-eastern pipe plant network.”

The water management solutions provider is one of the largest plastic recycling companies located in North America. The company works by sourcing post-industrial and post-consumer recycled plastics to help manufacture stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions. Blending programs conducted by ADS allow the company to convert recycled plastics into durable products like pipes and chambers.

The ADS investment will provide:

Potentially 50 new jobs.

Total facility size of 117,000 square feet for advanced plastic handling and processing capabilities.

Testing can be streamlined with the use of an onsite laboratory.

Nearby ADS manufacturing sites will be supplied with high-quality recycled plastic material.

Kristen Rinehart, Vice President and General Manager of Recycling for ADS, added. “For over 20 years, the dedicated ADS Recycling employees in Cordele have made this location one of the top ADS performers in the nation, and we're thrilled to bring innovative investments to this site and new career opportunities to the local community. As one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, expanding our operations in Cordele will allow us to deliver recycled material to our seven manufacturing sites throughout the southeast region, while expanding ADS' overall use of recycled plastic in our pipe products and advanced stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions.”