From 3-6 November, Arburg will be in Batalha, Portugal, for the country’s largest trade fair Moldplas 2021, where the company will present innovative injection moulding technology, efficient automation, and a wide range of digital products and services.

× Expand Arburg Arburg bringing turnkey solution for digitalised moulded part production to Moldplas Allrounder 470 A with 1,000 kN clamping force and Gestica control system.

A fully automated and digitally networked Allrounder will produce ready-to-use mask boxes. Visitors will also be able to obtain detailed information and advice on the “arburgXworld” customer portal and the ARBURG host computer system (ALS).

Martín Cayre, Managing Director of Arburg Portugal and Spain, said: “Taking the fully automated production of mask boxes as an example, we will be demonstrating a high-end solution for efficient injection moulding: digitally networked, fully automated, 100 per cent traceable and safely managed via our pioneering Gestica control system. We built the production cell with local partners, thereby also demonstrating our expertise in local turnkey solutions.”

Arburg produces and develops its injection moulding machines and their control systems at its company headquarters in Lossburg, Germany. As an exhibit for the fair, Arburg Spain has designed a turnkey system around an electric Allrounder 470 A with 1,000 kN clamping force and Gestica control system. Its numerous assistance functions offer a very high degree of convenience and extensive support during set-up and operation. Multilift and six-axis robotic systems can be fully integrated into the system, retaining the Gestica look and feel during operation. This increases the speed, efficiency, and reliability of the cycles.

The exhibit uses a 1+1-cavity family mould from Portuguese partner Gura to produce a PP box and clip for storing face masks in a cycle time of around 30 seconds.

All new Allrounders from Arburg have an IIoT gateway as standard and so can be fully networked. At the exhibition stand, a terminal will demonstrate how production data can be recorded and analysed in real time and production efficiency and transparency significantly increased by connecting to an MES such as the ARBURG host computer system.