Berry Superfos opens new in-house laboratory

Berry Superfos has established an in-house material testing laboratory to provide customers with assessment and quality testing of raw materials for new food packaging solutions.

The laboratory is accredited for the chemical testing and sampling of plastic products. The company claims this will speed up new product development projects, ensuring the compatibility of materials for each application and that they meet appropriate requirements and regulations.

Situated at the Berry Superfos factory in Lubień, Poland and offering services to Berry Superfos customers globally, the new laboratory is staffed by scientists, compliance specialists and technicians.

Josef Björck, COO of Berry Superfos said:“As raw material compositions get increasingly complex and we use more recycled materials for food packaging, efficient testing on time becomes even more vital than before. Our investment in the inhouse laboratory will enable our customers to get faster raw material testing to facilitate swift product development. Further, by obtaining an accreditation, we can document to our customers that all tests are carried out according to international standards.”

The company says the laboratory currently offers seven different accredited testing methods and is capable of performing product and material tests of overall migration in water-based simulants as well as in olive oil by filling or immersion. Future plans include the doubling of its capacity for testing overall migration and for developing methodologies for specific migration.

Michał Kamiński, Divisional Regulatory Compliance Manager at Berry Superfos added: “Thanks to the laboratory’s expertise, we can now offer our customers accurate testing of raw materials for food product packaging as an integrated part of the development process. This gives them quicker lead times in new product development. According to the needs of individual customers, we can even establish and maintain customer-tailored testing plans. And in case of claims related to food safety, we can make initial assessments much faster than previously.”