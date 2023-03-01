BPF’s Challenges of Incorporating Recycled Content in Plastics Packaging returns for 2023

According to the British Plastics Federation’s (BPF), since launching two years ago, its seminar The Challenges of Incorporating Recycled Content in Plastics Packaging has become one of the most popular seminars attracting hundreds of delegates. The 2023 edition of the event is taking place Tuesday 28 March.

The event will be chaired by BPF Director of Plastics and Flexible Packaging Brian Lodge, who states:

“The popularity of this event is really no surprise given the various environmental, legal, technical and commercial implications. The whole packaging supply chain has a stake in these issues and understanding the current legislative landscape and pertinent innovations is clearly very valuable to a wide range of companies.

Due to the government’s plans regarding Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) reforms, industrial and commercial scenarios are set to change sooner rather than later. Amongst various stipulations, EPR requirements will involve a set amount of recycled plastics to be incorporated into particular packaging products. Overcoming the challenges in meeting these targets is the focus of event’s programme.

In the first session of the event, Wrap Sector Specialist – Packaging Jonathan Moore will provide a presentation on ‘Progress Against Target 4 of the UK Plastics Pact’, exploring what has been successful, where progress has been made and where there is still room to improve.

He will be followed by European Plastic Convertors (EuPC) Senior Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager Silvia Freni Sterrantino, who will provide a legislative update from Europe, looking at key messages, the challenges faced and future prospects.

S&P Global Associate Editor, Recycled Polyethylene Iris Poon will provide an in-depth overview of the availability of recycled content feedstock, before the next two speakers —The University of Manchester’s Director of ReCon2 and the Sustainable Materials Innovation Hub Dr Thomas Bennett and the University of Liverpool’s Reader in Chemistry Dr Thomas McDonald — give an update on their respective projects on recycled content.

Following a panel discussion on measurement and verification issues, PREP Design Director Anthony Payton will explain the soft plastic recycling schemes coming from Australia, their impact and what the UK can learn. Professor Ed Kosier, CEO and founder of Nextek and NEXTLOOPP, will then discuss the latest developments in polypropylene (PP) recycling for food contact applications.

Attendees will also have access to three pre-recorded sessions. Wells Plastic Technical Manager Dr Gary Ogden presents on ‘Demonstrating the Development of Novel Anti-oxidant Additive Masterbatch Technology’. Avient Corporation Regional Sales Manager Mark Seddon explores ‘Innovative Projects Covered by ColorMatrix to Increase the Amount of Recycled Content in Their Packaging’. Microban Product Development Engineer Dr Olga Hoy hosts a session on ‘Redefining Recyclability: How Antimicrobial Technologies Can Increase the Reusability of Post-industrial and Post-consumer Recyclates.”

Attendees will also gain full access to recordings and presentations from the last two BPF online seminars on incorporating recycled content.