Chemical recycling partnership looks to improve upcycling solutions

Chemical recycling company Sulzer has signed an agreement with circular technology company Fuenix Ecogy to acquire a stake in its plastic upcycling business.

Key Highlights

Sulzer completes acquisition for a stake in Fuenix to develop upcycling solutions further.

The partnership aims to drive the development, commercialisation and adoption of advanced, fully integrated solutions for plastic waste processing. The move will allow Sulzer to offer complete recycling lines based on Fuenix’s Ecogy technology and Sulzer’s own separation and purification solutions.

Fuenix Ecogy technology converts sorted end-of-life mixed plastic waste into high-value hydrocarbons with virgin-like properties. Sulzer claims that the solution offers high recovery and conversion rates, enabling a high degree of circularity in the plastic value chain.

With this strategic investment, Sulzer believes it is sharing its ‘leading ‘technical expertise to support the scale up and commercialisation of a cutting-edge pyrolysis technology. The agreement also expands Sulzer Chemtech’s technology licensing portfolio for polymer processing, in line with its overarching mission to help industry adopt more sustainable practices.

As the exclusive licensor of the technology, Sulzer Chemtech says the company will be able to offer complete as well as partial recycling lines based on Fuenix’s Ecogy pyrolysis technology and its own proven separation and purification solutions. Sulzer Chemtech will continue to offer its separation and purification knowledge and solutions to other plastic recycling technologies.

Sirt Mellema, CEO at Fuenix Ecogy Group, said: “We are extremely happy about this new partnership with Sulzer, as it will be key to help us scale our technology and promote its global adoption, so that we can help create a circular economy for plastic waste. Sulzer Chemtech’s expertise will allow us to grow our business together and enable a positive change in the industry.”

Suzanne Thoma, Executive Chair at Sulzer, added: “I am proud of this latest investment to grow our already extensive range of sustainable technologies. With the acquisition of a stake in Fuenix Ecogy we are enhancing our scope and portfolio in creating fully circular, zero-waste plastic value chains.