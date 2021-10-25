FANUC Ireland set to debut at national trade show as platinum sponsor

FANUC Ireland is set to make its trade show debut this November as platinum sponsor of the National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition.

The show is taking place at the RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, and will run from 23-24 November. It will see FANUC exhibit three core technologies, including the ARC Mate 120-iD welding robot, the CRX-10iA collaborative robot, as well as the plug-and-play education cell. A state-of-the-art VR suite will also feature on site, allowing visitors to experience a life-size walkthrough of a number of robot systems.

As platinum sponsor, FANUC Ireland will occupy a prominent position throughout the exhibition. It is indicative of the commitment to on-the-ground support that customers in Ireland can expect from the automation specialist, particularly as the Irish manufacturing industry continues in its strong post-Covid recovery.

Tom Bouchier, Managing Director at FANUC UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be supporting the National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition this November. Irish manufacturing is in a good position at the moment, and we’re thrilled to be showcasing some of our most cutting-edge technology on site. We hope to shed some light on the role that automation can play across a range of manufacturing applications.”

Day one of the event will focus on automation, while benchmarking automation in Irish industry will form the focal point of day two’s discussions. Across both days there will be keynote speeches from FANUC representatives. Bouchier will consider t the state of automation in Irish manufacturing, whilst Sales Manager Conor O’Kelly will discuss future trends, opportunities and drivers for growth in robotisation.

Conor concluded: “This event will mark our debut as FANUC Ireland, and it couldn’t come at a better time. We’ve recently taken on our first CNC Engineer, and will look to continue our expansion with the establishment of an on-the-ground facility in the coming months. Automation is set to play a key role in Irish manufacturing, and we can’t wait to see what 2022 will bring.”