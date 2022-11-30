KraussMaffei announces appointment of new CEO

The KraussMaffei Group (KMG) Supervisory Board has announced CEO Dr. Michael Ruf's decision not to extend his contract, which expires at the end of March 2023 and names Mr. Li Yong as his successor.

Ruf will remain KMG Management Board Chairman and CEO until December 31, 2022, with his responsibilities transferred to Li on January 1. Until his contract's expiration on March 31, 2023, Ruf will continue to work to ensure a comprehensive handover and a smooth transition. He will also remain involved in some ongoing projects.

Ruf has been a member of the KMG Management Board since April 2019, initially as Chief Operating Officer and, since April 2020, as CEO for KMG and for KraussMaffei Company Limited.

New CEO Li Yong has been with Sinochem for nearly two decades in a variety of executive, operational and project management positions. Having spent a third of his career abroad.

Supervisory Board Chairman Bai Xinping said : "Dr. Ruf has successfully steered KraussMaffei with a sure hand through some unprecedented challenges in recent years. He has also significantly developed the company and comprehensively modernized its processes, technology, strategy and site development. His committment to KraussMaffei's future is greatly appreciated. The shareholders and the Supervisory Board thank Dr. Ruf for his commitment and wish him all the best for the future."

Ruf added: "After four eventful years with KraussMaffei, now is the right time to pass the baton onto my successor, I am very proud that together with the shareholders we have succeeded in positioning KraussMaffei for a better future. I would like to thank the employees for their contribution and their representatives from the works council for their trust during the transformation. And I would like to thank my colleagues for the time we spent together, as well as the Supervisory Board and the shareholders for their support."

Supervisory Board Chairman Bai Xinping said, "I have great confidence in the future and in KraussMaffei's competitiveness. With his international experience and deep knowledge of the Asian growth markets in particular, Li Yong is exactly the right person to continue the company transformation already initiated and to return KraussMaffei to its former strength."