Kunststofftechnik Paderborn develops software tool to assist users with the material qualification in the Arburg Plastic Freeforming process

Kunststofftechnik Paderborn has developed a software tool to assist users with the material qualification in the Arburg Plastic Freeforming process.

The unique feature of the Arburg Plastic Freeforming (APF) is the deposition of fine molten polymer droplets. For new or untrained users, it is difficult to determine the correct form factor corresponding to the set discharge level. For new costumers or users which rarely switch materials and therefore do not perform material qualifications that often, the method suggested by the OEM is not suitable. It requires in depth process knowledge to be efficient to some extent. The starting point of a material qualification after the processing temperatures are defined and the droplets have been measured at different discharge levels, is the calculation of the form factor.

“The calculation of the necessary form factor as proposed by the OEM is a rough approximation. Several time intensive iterations with adjusted form factors have to be conducted to achieve the desired results. The difficulty is that the OEM has no method to vary the form factor in a defined way for each iteration. Therefore, until now the material qualification is a guessing game.”, as Prof. Dr.-Ing. Elmar Moritzer, Head of the Kunststofftechnik Paderborn stated.

With the developed software tool not only an automated calculation of the needed discharge level in dependency on the measured droplet sizes is possible. It also enables the user to calculate a significantly more precise form factor to start the material qualification process with.

André Hirsch, Research Assistant at the Kunststofftechnik Paderborn, said: “The algorithm developed at the Kunststofftechnik Paderborn manages to precisely calculate the formfactor through a novel method. Through years of working with the Arburg Freeformer we discovered that the form factor can be varied in certain limits without causing a change. To help users perform an efficient material qualification, the software calculates the next so-called “form factor steps” which indicate the form factor value that actually leads to a change of the distancing between the droplets.”

For an even more user-friendly experience the software tool comes with a graphical user interface which guides through the single steps. This includes not only the calculation of the discharge level in dependency on the measured droplet sizes, the initial form factor and the form factor steps, but also assistance with the experimental validation.

Felix Hecker, Research Assistant at the Kunststofftechnik Paderborn, mentioned: “Our tests show that a reduction of the required time for a single material qualification of up to 90 per cent can be achieved, compared to the OEMs method. Considering that material qualifications are not only necessary when starting with a new material but also when changing the nozzle, the software tool has a major impact on the productivity. Therefore, we are looking forward to release the software tool this autumn so users can benefit from the developments we have accomplished.”