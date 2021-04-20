Following the success of the X DAYS, the digital shows held last year to present the latest technology advancements, Marchesini Group has developed a new solution to stay even closer to its clients.

Marchesini Group Marchesini Group presents new digital events platform

EXTRA is an interactive digital platform that will enable users to explore and get better acquainted with the company’s vast range of solutions on the basis of their requirements.

From May onwards EXTRA, which can be freely accessed following registration, will be populated with original digital events once again characterised by the X of ‘Extraordinary’, which symbolises Marchesini’s creativity and capacity to meet its clients’ needs with customised solutions. Three innovative tools will enable users to fully immerse themselves in Marchesini technology: X SOLUTIONS, X TALKS and X LIVE TOUR.

The X SOLUTIONS consist of short presentations illustrating the range of machinery and lines that the Marchesini Group provides for each product type. All content will be enriched with a contribution from SEA Vision, a partner specialising in vision systems.

The first X SOLUTIONS will go online in May and will be dedicated to technologies for filling, inspecting, labelling and packaging bottles.

Each X SOLUTIONS will be associated with a specific X TALKS, a live 30-minute webinar that will enable users to interact directly with the relevant Area Manager. The inaugural talk will be broadcast in June from the new multimedia studio set up at the headquarters in Pianoro (Bologna).

From the new platform it will also be possible to book an exclusive X LIVE TOUR of all of the group’s production facilities. Further details on the new EXTRA platform will be revealed during an exclusive live show on 29 April.