CoreTech System Co., Ltd. (Moldex3D) has announced the release of Moldex3D 2021, the latest version of its moulding analysis software series.

× Expand CoreTech System Moldex3D 2021 unlocks competitive edge for plastic manufacturers Accuracy for RTM simulation improvement

In response to a dynamic market, Moldex3D 2021 helps businesses realise seamless design and manufacturing integration, producing world-class products within stricter time limits.

Modifications include common shrinkage and warpage prediction of injection moulding, in which Moldex3D 2021 combines the material and stress characteristics of plastic phase changes in the packing stage, highly increasing prediction accuracy. Mechanical property simulation is introduced to optimise the calculation accuracy of short fibre materials, enabling users to receive better results of warpage prediction of fibre-filled materials.

The curve construction and editing capabilities are also enhanced to generate higher-quality mesh with greater success and efficiency. With the newly added Nozzle Zone Wizard, as well as the upgraded Gate, Runner and Cooling Channels Wizards, users are able to optimise designs with parameters and automatic mesh generation, making design validations easy and precise.

Moldex3D 2021 has also optimised the efficiency of submission process and parallel processing on Linux HPC (High Performance Computing). Engineers can run moulding simulation efficiently on the remote Linux HPC cluster, on a private or a public cloud, enabling analysis and calculation of millions of elements in minutes.

Furthermore, Moldex3D 2021 supports Fiber-mat thermoplastic continuous fibreboard composite simulation. By setting the continuous fibre material property values, users can analyse how fibre orientation impacts product quality and mechanical strength.