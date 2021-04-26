Muller Technology has launched an innovative in-mould labelling (IML) automation system for the production of five-gallon (~23-litre) pails that reduces cost, improves productivity, and enhances graphics and product appearance.

× Expand Muller Technology Muller launches IML automation system for five-gallon pails

IML has gained strong penetration in a range of packaging applications in Europe, but the technology has been slower to develop in North America. However, label suppliers are predicting 40 per cent growth in North America this year for industrial pail IML with brand-owners and moulders driving the demand.

Taras Konowal, Muller’s North America dDirector of Sales and Marketing, said: “Our IML technology enables pail manufacturers to add to their product offering without any infrastructure changes, enabling them to maintain a small footprint and limiting costly scrap.”

Muller’s one-piece IML system fits into non-IML production lines, requires no adjustment in floor layout, and fits any injection moulding machine height. The IML system places the wrap-around PP label into the mould, removes the pail after moulding, and transports it to a visual inspection station where the pail is then directed to stacking and handle assembly. Systems can be easily converted from one-cavity to two-cavity to enable the production of one- to five-gallon pails.

What is interesting and innovative about this systems is that it could enable manufacturers, who often face costly scrapping due to label misalignment, is Muller’s IML digital label placement positioning, which is precise and detailed compared to standard or manually adjusted magazines. The system also has quick changeout capability from pail size to pail size, as well as from label to label.

With manufacturing facilities in the US and in Switzerland, the company has already sold IML systems to leading manufacturers in the US and South Africa.