Ernst Hombach GmbH & Co. KG has discovered a perfect solution for holding plastic parts during bonding. The company has been using a mobile MINK MV claw vacuum pump from Busch Vacuum Solutions to precisely fix various plastic parts in clamping and holding devices so that they can be joined by bonding.

× Expand Busch Vacuum Solutions Hombach and Busch partner with modern vacuum technology The MINK MV claw vacuum pump as a mobile unit with a vacuum vessel in use on three holding devices for bonding plastic parts.

Mounted on a vacuum vessel and frequency-controlled, the vacuum pump delivers the required output depending on demand, regardless of whether one or three parts need to be fixed on the holding devices. This makes bonding parts extremely flexible, effective and efficient.

Ernst Hombach began by manufacturing lampshades in the 1940s and 50s, but became involved with vacuum thermoforming in the 1960s, revolutionising the process with the development of closed-chamber twin-sheet forming, wherein two thermoplastic plates can be simultaneously thermoformed into an upper and lower mould, allowing hollow bodies to be produced in a single operation. These solutions are now utilised in cladding for machines or equipment in medical technology, such as housings for MRI equipment.

Individual thermoformed parts are bonded in a separate production hall wherein individual plastic parts are fixed in a holding device under vacuum and joined to other components by bonding. Due to the high level of precision required, parts must be securely and precisely fixed. In the past, an oil-lubricated vacuum pump was used with a maximum of two holding devices connected at any one time, resulting in a loss of flexibility and with a high-power consumption.

After consulting with a vacuum expert from Busch Vacuum Solutions, the solution was tailored to these needs in the form of an oil-free MINK MV claw vacuum pump that operates completely dry and contact-free.

Equipped as standard with frequency control, the MINK MV can be programmed to set a specific vacuum level necessary to hold the parts.

Hombach MD Timo Tobolla confirmed that the main advantage of this solution is the fact that it uses considerably less energy, as well as the ability to operate with flexibility. Furthermore, the regular maintenance work previously required and the associated costs are no longer necessary. Tobolla concluded: "Handling the new vacuum supply is much easier and, what's more, the new vacuum pump is quieter than the vacuum pump used previously."