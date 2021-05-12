TEQ is using cutting-edge computer simulation technique Finite Element Analysis (FEA) to boost packaging functionality and sustainability, as well as support Simulation-Driven Product Development (SDPD) which allows the prediction of product specifications in the early design phase.

× Expand TEQ TEQ’s use of Finite Element Analysis improves packaging functionality and sustainability (Photo shoot 0517-004) New Clean Room facility recently installed at Plastique Ltd production facility in Hucknall, Nottingham

The FEA-aided software simulations could also significantly reduce manufacturing time.

FEA has emerged in recent years as the most widely used numerical analysis for solving problems of engineering and mathematical models. It works by using a set numerical method to solve partial differential equations in two or three space variables.

Anne-Sophie Belamine, European Sales Director at TEQ, said: “By using FEA to assist with structural analysis, we are able to determine the optimum shape, material and thickness that will meet all aspects of a customer’s packaging requirements whilst eliminating the guesswork. With the ability to predict product specifications at the early design stages simulation is a very intuitive tool during the development process.”

TEQ, which was acquired last year by global packaging solutions leader Sonoco, offers a complete range of cleanroom-manufactured and injection moulded packaging to the medical, pharmaceutical, and commercial sectors.

The company’s specially commissioned Class 7 and 8 cleanroom facilities in Nottingham, UK, and Poznan, Poland, are both certified to ISO 13485: 2016. This enables TEQ to meet medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers’ most rigorous packaging requirements.

The company also produces recyclable, moulded-pulp-fibre packaging under its Fibrepak sub-brand for commercial customers.