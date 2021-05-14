US extruder benefits from Davis-Standard service

US-based Poly Vinyl Co.’s collaboration with Davis-Standard has been hailed as successful due to the latter’s extrusion technology and aftermarket services.

Mark Schnettler

Poly Vinyl employs standard, co-extrusion and tri-extrusion processes to produce custom profiles for multiple industries, including large appliance, commercial refrigeration, building products and several OEM’s. Not only has Poly Vinyl turned to Davis-Standard for nearly every extruder over the years, but they have taken advantage of upgrade and rebuild services to enhance processing options and extruder performance.

Poly Vinyl President Mark Schnettler said: “My father, James Schnettler, has been working with Davis-Standard extruders for over 43 years. Matching products and profiles to the right extruder has always been a point of pride for us. It’s nice to buy brand new machines, but that isn’t always necessary. This is especially true with Davis-Standard because their gearcases are designed to run thousands of hours. If the gearing is set up properly and the right feedscrews are used, you’re going to have positive long-term results. We also have an excellent maintenance program and make appropriate upgrades and changes based on materials.”

Poly Vinyl Co. runs several Davis-Standard co-extruders for its dual-durometer processes ranging from 1.25 to 1.5 inches (32 to 38mm) as well as 28 main extrusion lines, all equipped with Davis-Standard extruders and feedscrews.

These extruders range from 2 inch (50mm) 24:1 single screw models to GC-65 conical twin-screw designs and are engineered to process PE, PP, PVC, PC, and ABS, among others.

Over the past decade, Poly Vinyl has worked with Davis-Standard on five major rebuilds to boost processing capabilities. These include conical twin-screw extruder upgrades as well as a recent rebuild of a 3.5-inch (90mm) Davis-Standard extruder, purchased via the used market, which was completed in less than 12 weeks. In all cases, Poly Vinyl has been pleased with turn-around time and processing results, which have added value to customer products. Schnettler credits the attention to detail by Davis-Standard’s aftermarket department and their collective working relationship with his team at Poly Vinyl Co.