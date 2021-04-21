STADLER completes installation of new mechanical sorting plant in Ibiza

STADLER has designed and installed the new 50,000 m2 mechanical waste sorting plant that will serve the island of Ibiza. The facility was commissioned in December 2020 by UTE (temporary consortium) GIREF, which is charged with the planning, construction and management of the facilities for the Ibiza and Formentera Waste Management Plan.

Toni Roig, the new facility’s manager for UTE GIREF, states: “We put out to tender the supply of the equipment and we analyzed various proposals. STADLER, a company with a prestigious reputation in the design, supply and installation of equipment we had already worked with, submitted the best proposal – both technically and economically – with a solution that met our requirements.”

Sustainable criteria have guided the design and construction of the facility, which is located in Ca na Putxa, near the island’s landfill site. Water obtained by a process of osmosis from landfill leachate was used to mix the concrete. The plant’s air purifying system uses a biofilter for odor elimination. The installation of photovoltaic panels on the roofing of the 30,000 m2 covered area is planned.

The sorting plant consists of three automated lines. Two twinned lines are used to sort urban solid waste and light packaging on separate shifts. A third, independent line is dedicated to organic waste from segregated collection and uses the latest sorting technologies for biological treatment processes.

Luis Sánchez, STADLER Operations Director in Spain, says: “The process uses the latest technology to increase recovery rates and sort the majority of the recyclable materials.” The facility is designed to process up to 120,000 tons of urban solid waste, 6,000 tons of packaging and 20,000 tons of organic waste from segregated collection.

The facility aims to comply with European waste treatment regulations, and strives to be a model for sustainable operation and for raising public awareness. To this end, the complex includes a conference room with interpretation facilities to host guided visits and outreach activities.

“STADLER has supported us and provided specialist advice throughout the plant start-up process. This has enabled us to achieve optimal waste treatment ratios in record time. Based on our experience, we can say that STADLER is synonymous with professionalism,” adds Toni Roig.