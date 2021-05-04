BHS-Sonthofen offers control solutions for complete recycling plants

BHS-Sonthofen now offers turnkey control systems for complete recycling plants due to the newly founded BHS Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG, including recycling, control, and automation technology.

Steffen Kämmerer, CTO at BHS-Sonthofen and Managing Director of BHS Control Systems, said: “A lot of companies currently use control systems and software that providers no longer support. That is why we are seeing an increasing demand for control solutions when it comes to expanding or modernising existing recycling plants.”

BHS-Sonthofen significantly expanded its service portfolio in the area of control and automation technology with the acquisition of Thoma Elektrosteuerungsanlagen GmbH from Babenhausen on 1 January 2020, and can now offer engineering, supply, and design services for turnkey plant control systems for major projects in the recycling industry.

Kämmerer added: “Win CC Open Architecture is an open and scalable system that enables a wide range of components to be integrated smoothly and it is suitable for both small and large plants.”

BHS uses this as the foundation for custom solutions. The customer can expand the plant as required without the need for major investment in interface management. From a simple small system to a complex high-end system, the architecture is highly adaptable.

Win CC Open Architecture is also platform neutral and runs on Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS. The system has proven itself to be extremely efficient when being used in everything from user guidance to system connection. BHS develops the individual components of its automation and control technology at its site in Babenhausen near Memmingen, Germany, in exact line the customer’s individual requirements.