Make UK to offer robotics and automation course

Make UK is one of the only training providers in the country to offer the EAL Level 3 course in robotics and automation, at its Technology Hub in Aston, Birmingham - with the added incentive to employers of grants to cover 50 per cent of the course’s cost.

The EAL Level 3 in Robotics and Automation, which consists of 10 modules, is aimed at technicians and engineers who already work in the manufacturing industry looking to enhance or re-confirm their skills and understanding of robotics and automation engineering.

The Supplier Skills Programme, which is part-funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) and managed by Birmingham City Council, is offering businesses the opportunity to access grant funding to cover 50% of the course fee. Grants are available from £500 to £18,000.

Make UK is a strategic partner of the programme and can assist with the application process. The Supplier Skills Programme is open to SMEs which are:

● Based within Birmingham, Solihull, Redditch, Wyre Forest and Bromsgrove

● Able to match fund training costs (50 per cent by the SME, the remaining 50 percent by the ESF)

Stephen Mitchell, Director of Apprentices and Technical Training at Make UK said: “There is a significant skills gap between where the majority of the workforce is now, and where it needs to be. While employers will be installing robotics and automated systems in factories, there will continue to be a need to develop the right skills to work alongside new technology in a factory environment.

“To help be ready for this change, which is already in progress, it is essential to adapt by creating reskilling and upskilling training plans for the workforce. We are proud to be one of the only providers able to offer this new qualification.”