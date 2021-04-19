FANUC Europe Business Development Manager Rolf Urban spoke to EPPM about the company’s latest Assisted Reality solution.

How has FANUC’s Assisted Reality helped change the manufacturing landscape in Europe?

FANUC So FAR so good Rolf Urban

We started to offer the FANUC Assisted Reality (FAR) remote service in autumn 2020. Since then, FANUC Europe has applied this software solution to help a selection of customers in various industries throughout Europe. As FAR is a brand-new software tool, we are still in the process of showing its advantages to customers and encouraging its adoption. However, because FAR helps to accelerate service, FANUC customers who have already taken advantage of this tool are enthusiastic and want to keep using it. Overall, we see a distinct trend towards remote service solutions, with a growing number of providers entering the European market.

Have these innovations come as a direct result of the events of the past year, or have they been in the pipeline for some time?

FANUC Europe first acknowledged the value of remote service solutions a few years ago. Indeed, work began on FAR’s development back in 2017. The reason it took so long was the importance we attached to selecting the optimum software partner. Our ambition was to provide the best functionalities and security for our customers, even in low bandwidth environments. In the final phase of the project, once we had settled on a software supplier, COVID-19 arrived. This situation indeed played a part in accelerating the rollout of FAR. Many of our customers were keen on receiving remote support during the pandemic, especially in regions with strict travel restrictions.

What does FAR bring in terms of efficiency that perhaps personal visits lacked?

With the help of FAR, we can perform comprehensive remote diagnostics before sending our service technicians to the site. We can also remotely support technicians during the field service, or even provide direct support to help the customer fix an issue. In many cases, this capability has already served to reduce downtime. Due to improved remote diagnostics, the technician did not even have to visit the customer site in some instances. FAR helps to save costs, particularly within the warranty period, as we can often correct simple problems or operating errors remotely. In one notable case, our French subsidiary near Paris used FAR to repair a FANUC robot located in New Caledonia, a remote French-speaking island in the South Pacific. This action saved the technician an overseas trip and the customer was able to continue using the robot in spite of strict COVID-19 travel restrictions.

What can those interested expect regarding security concerns with such technology?

The issue of security played a major role in the selection of our software partner. As a result, FAR fulfils every security aspect from user ID and password, through SIP-TLS encryption and AES-128 media encryption, to ISO 27001 certification. It’s important that customers feel comfortable using our remote service technology, especially in terms of security.

What can they expect regarding manufacturing output and productivity?

In the event of a machine breakdown, we can use FAR to minimise downtime. In one case, we were able to support a customer remotely without sending a service engineer, thereby reducing machine downtime to only 20 minutes. In other instances, downtime was minimised by conducting a remote failure diagnosis before sending a service technician to the site. Even before the introduction of FAR, FANUC always provided unparalleled service quality in Europe. If a FANUC product fails, in Europe it currently takes an average of less than 28 hours from customer call to the resumption of normal machine operations. With FAR, we plan to reduce this time even further, to less than 24 hours.