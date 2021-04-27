The Coronavirus pandemic posed significant challenges for the traditional industry trade shows and events that attract significant numbers. Although restrictions are now beginning to ease, many events remain cancelled or postponed until late 2021 at the earliest or into 2022 in some cases.

× Expand Stäubli Stäubli taking robots on tour

Stäubli has addressed these challenges through investment in a new Robot Demonstration Vehicle, which provides potential customers with a COVID-Safe opportunity to see some of the latest developments in the Stäubli range.

Stäubli’s UK Divisional Manager Simon Jenkins said: “With little opportunity to participate in traditional industry events this year, the timing of our new mobile showroom has become the best way to connect with our customers. This purpose-designed vehicle allows visitors to understand the benefits which our latest-generation robot systems can bring to their manufacturing processes, in a safe and managed environment.”

With the vehicle on a customer site, individuals can view the robot demonstrations and supporting video material at their leisure, with no time lost through travel, and enabling them to maximise their productive time. The robots currently showcased within the vehicle include a collaborative TX2-60, using a combination of sensors and light-guards to allow visitors to interact with the robot in a safe Man Robot Collaboration display.

A second demonstration is centred around Stäubli’s TS2-40 SCARA robot, which performs a series of high-speed handling and laser tasks, using an automatic tool changer as part of its routine. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the demonstration units using the teach pendant and Stäubli personnel are on hand to discuss any specific applications and answer questions.

All of this can be powered safely using a customer’s single or three-phase supply, and if that’s not available or within reach, can even be run from the vehicle’s own engine PowerAll system.

The demonstration vehicle has proven to be extremely popular since its introduction earlier this year, with several site visits already completed and additional customer visits due to take places all over the UK and Ireland over the coming months.