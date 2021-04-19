Stäubli TS2 picks up Red Dot Award

The revolutionary four-axis TS2 Series of Industrial Robots from Stäubli have received the prestigious Red Dot award in the Product Design category.

Stäubli Group Division Manager Christophe Coulongeat said: “We are very proud to receive this prestigious prize. It rewards the passion and commitment of the Stäubli teams designing products and solutions with unmatched performance, precision and reliability for various environments from harsh to sterile.”

The complete overhaul of the four-axis series incorporates a pioneering design for hygiene compatibility, which both expands the range and scope of potential applications within sensitive environments where ultra-short cycle times are required.

The TS2 SCARAs feature a modular design and now have embedded Stäubli’s proprietary drive technology, which previously set new standards in their six-axis systems. These components are a key factor in the unmatched performance of the four-axis TS2 family. In addition, the hollow shaft principle allows for a unique cleanroom design that eliminates external cabling.

The TS2 robot family includes four models, the TS2-40 with a 460mm range, the TS2-60 with a 620mm range, the TS2-80 with an 800mm range, and the TS2-100 with its working radius of 1,000mm. The load capacity of all four machines is 8.4 kilos. TS2 robots are amongst the most compact and lightweight SCARA industrial robots. They are recognised as leaders in the SCARA market for their dynamic performance, fastest cycle times, best in class repeatability, highest encoder resolution for dynamic trajectory precision and an unbeatable IP rating. Stäubli Global Head of R&D Philippe Dejean added “Thanks to their performance in terms of speed, precision and reliability, the four TS2 robot models bring best in class Total Cost of Ownership throughout the robot’s lifecycle. Their small footprint, encapsulated design and high modularity open up new possibilities to use in all environments.”