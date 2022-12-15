Made Smarter produces digital guide to help businesses at busy festive period

SME manufacturers in the plastic and rubber sector are being urged to start planning for next Christmas by exploring how technology can help with the seasonal surge.

× Expand Shutterstock Hands using mobile payments, Digital marketing. Banking network. Online shopping and icon customer networking connection on virtual screen, Business technology concept

Makers across sectors are facing a multitude of challenges, including rising energy prices, supply chain disruption and labour shortages.

However, changing consumer habits towards more sustainable products, online shopping and supporting small businesses instead of huge corporations are also creating opportunities for growth.

Made Smarter, a collaboration between the UK government and industry supporting the adoption of digital technologies, is calling on manufacturers to start planning for the future.

It has produced a free downloadable guide to help which Made Smarter claims helps demystify digitalisation and drive technology adoption. The document titled ‘Is digital technology the key to success during busy periods such as Christmas?’ includes topics such as how digital tools can help: plan production and capacity, oversee and manage the workforce, forecast demand, and inventory needs, manage stock levels and optimise picking and automate the packaging process.

The guide also has case studies of Made Smarter-supported manufacturers.

Donna Edwards, Programme Director for Made Smarter’s North West adoption programme, said: “The festive period is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for many manufacturers who will also be experiencing tough conditions amid increased energy and materials prices, and supply chain and labour challenges.

“Thankfully, there are numerous technologies you can employ to prepare yourself for the seasonal surge, remain competitive, and set yourself up for success all year round.

“For manufacturers the Christmas rush will highlight bottlenecks and other issues with their processes. The Made Smarter team can work with them to identify potential solutions to these challenges and support them to develop an implementation plan to ensure success in 2023.”

Since it was launched in 2018 the adoption programme in the North West has supported 2,500 manufacturers by providing them with advice and a digital support to help them select the right approach, level of investment and tools for their business.

More than 275 businesses have invested in new technology, ranging from software and sensors to robotics and extended reality.