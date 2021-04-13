DOMO fills product gap in black transparent laser welding

DOMO Chemicals has developed a new product family PA66-based black plastics suitable for laser welding, a technology increasingly used in joining thermoplastic parts.

Black transparent laser welded application

DOMO’s new laser transparent Technyl STAR AF 219 V30 black LT is now available on the market.

The most relevant benefits of laser welding technology include speed, flexibility, precision and superior appearance. Additional laser welding is also a low dust technology, a key high performance for electric and electronic applications.

Vincent de Givry, Marketing Director Engineered Materials, said: “There is the clear trend in the market to go for electro friendly, laser welding compatible materials because this clean welding technology is often used in sensitive corrosion applications. That’s why our solutions are also available in electro-friendly alternatives, making them suitable for sensitive electrical applications, while offering a cost-efficient solution.”

The technique sees a laser beam pass through the laser-transparent part to reach the laser-absorbing component, melting the material in a localised area and contactless welding from the inside out, creating a clean, invisible and aesthetic finish. Other technologies that require friction during the welding create air pollution in the process meaning that parts require post-production cleaning.

Technyl STAR AF 219 V30 black LT was measured using a light transmission test as a wavelength of 940nm - proving the suitability of this solution up to 3mm thickness.

Additionally, DOMO’s in-house APT Part testing service, can perform burst tests on welded parts for final proof of concept and to speed customer’s time to market. All tests to date have shown good cohesion of the welding.

New applications for laser welding are constantly emerging. One of these is extruded tubes for Air Conditioning lines and DOMO has developed unfilled alternative that has proven to be successful and passed the burst test before and after refrigerant ageing.

Looking ahead, a reinforced, and specifically designed for laser welding technology, PA6 30 per cent glass fibre is also under development and will be released to the market soon.