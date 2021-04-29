Solvay has introduced its new Amodel Supreme PPA line of high-performance polyphthalamide (PPA) compounds designed for demanding e-mobility and metal replacement applications.

× Expand via Shutterstock Solvay launches Amodel Supreme PPA for e-mobility applications Solvay launches Amodel Supreme PPA for e-mobility applications

As the leading innovator and pioneer in PPA chemistry, Solvay’s Amodel Supreme PPA brings a higher level of performance to systems requiring exceptional thermal, mechanical and electrical properties.

Applications range from high-temperature automotive components used in electric drive units including e-motors, power electronics, housings for high-temperature electrical connectors, electric and electronic devices and telecommunication equipment components that need excellent heat resistance.

In addition, Solvay’s Amodel Supreme PPA offers stiffness and toughness to replace metal in more traditional and structural applications such as clutch cylinders, shift forks and body in white.

Solvay Amodel PPA has a 25-year history of performance in a variety of applications that have been converted from metal to plastic. Solvay’s new Amodel Supreme features the PPA industry’s highest glass transition temperature (Tg) of 165°C, which enables higher mechanical performance vs. traditional PA4T- and PA6T-based materials at elevated temperatures. There is also a greater Coefficient of Linear Thermal Expansion (CLTE) match to metals that allows for ease in designing overmoulded components.

Amodel Supreme PPA also features improved electrical properties, including volume resistivity and dielectric strength above 150°C. These materials also maintain critical electrical properties, like comparative tracking index (CTI), after exposure to high temperatures over time. Compounds were designed to ensure hydrolytic stability against new EV cooling fluids.

Brian Baleno, Head of Marketing-Transportation at Solvay Specialty Polymers, said: “Industries from automotive to electronics to telecommunications are raising the bar for properties such as heat-resistance, strength, stiffness and electrical performance. Now, with the launch of Amodel Supreme PPA, we can meet or even surpass these high expectations and offer customers a new alternative to traditional metal and conventional polymers.”