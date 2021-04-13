RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers will be participating at Chinaplas 2021.

Chinaplas marks RadiciGroup's return to the world of trade fairs after months of pandemic, during which no business events could be organised. Together with High Performance Polymers, the Group’s Specialty Chemicals Business Area will also be present (Hall 17, Booth G145), exhibiting its wide offering of polyamide 6, 6.6, 6.10, 6.12 polymers and recycled polymers.

× Expand RadiciGroup New RadiciGroup products on display at Chinaplas

Alberto Sessolo, Country Manager China of RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers, said: “There is a lot of excitement surrounding this event as it is the first Chinaplas where Chinese nationals will make up nearly all the visitors. For us, it is an opportunity to meet with customers, strengthen existing partnerships and discuss future projects. Since April 2020, the Chinese market has experienced a strong recovery in both internal demand and export. As per tradition, we will be focusing mainly on automotive and its e-mobility evolution, while also keeping a close eye on the home appliance and consumer goods sectors, where volumes have seen a steady increase.”

In China, in order to meet the rising demand and ensure the necessary support for current and future development activities, RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers has begun work on the construction of a new 25,000-square-metre plant equipped with optimised internal logistic systems that will increase production capacity by 30,000 tons/year: a total investment of almost €20m, in the Suxiang District Industrial Park in the city of Suzhou, in accordance with expectations for strong business growth in the Asian region.

Sessolo concluded: “A large stand with a prominently displayed RadiciGroup logo will welcome visitors. Here in China, RadiciGroup is a brand that has become very important in the engineering polymers world, standing for supply reliability and product quality.”