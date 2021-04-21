TR launches HUMMEL cable glands to enhance plastics and rubber hardware range

TR Fastenings has announced further product expansion with the addition of a new premium range of HUMMEL cable glands to its growing plastic and rubber hardware portfolio.

Made of the highest quality plastic, brass and stainless steel, HUMMEL cable glands hold all relevant approvals for international use. Cable glands are designed to attach and seal the end of an electric cable, and provide earthing, grounding, insulation and strain relief, as well as prevent cable twisting, tearing and pulling – which also helps to ensure high-quality connectivity and performance.

Andrew Fletcher, Director of Plastics and Rubber (Commercial and Technical) at TR, said: “TR is proud to offer this latest innovative range to customers, and working with a world-class manufacturer in the connector field such as HUMMEL, strengthens our commitment to growing this range.”

With the international Ingress Protection (IP) rating system in place, the IP rates the glands depending on their design and efficiency for different applications. The HSK-K plastic range and HSK-M metal range meet the toughest requirements of industrial indoor and outdoor environments and provide the highest levels of IP ratings – IP68 and IP69K, compared to other competitors’ product.

This is mainly due to advanced seal design. The higher rated IP69K enables products to be used in conditions where equipment must be carefully sanitised such as in medical and food processing applications.

Dr. Bertram Melzig-Thiel, Vice President Product Line Cable Glands at HUMMEL, added: “We are pleased to be able to expand our co-operation and we are sure that we will enrich TR Fastenings’ high-quality product range with our premium cable glands.”