JSP launches ARPLANK in Europe

JSP International has launched a new foam material, ARPLANK, in Europe. A highly resilient closed-cell material in plank form, made from expanded polyethylene (EPE) bead foam, ARPLANK is suitable for applications in packaging and cushioning, expandable and returnable dunnage, thermal management and flotation.

ARPLANK is a product made from high quality, non-cross-linked EPE foam that is 100 per cent recyclable.

One of the most effective packaging materials on the market, with the ability to absorb multiple impacts, as well as being sustainable and lightweight, the thermally bonded polyethylene beads create a three-dimensional performance that absorbs and dissipates energy. This isotropic behaviour means ARPLANK is multidirectional in nature.

Furthermore, ARPLANK is chemically inert and made without VOC blowing agents. It does not contain other ozone-depleting compounds, heavy metals, halogen or brominated compounds.

ARPLANK Sales Manager Jiri Slezak said, “Being one of the most sustainable and lightweight products on the market, JSP would like to encourage companies to use ARPLANK to make high-quality, innovative packaging solutions. The material has been used to make load carriers, CKD packaging, structural packaging, inserts and also die-cut products. ARPLANK can be fabricated by commonly used operations such as die cutting, splitting, water jet, laser, CNC milling and sawing.”

JSP and Wetropa are co-operating to produce and distribute ARPLANK in the GAS region. This strategic partnership was agreed as the two companies share the same views and targets regarding the environment, performance and quality.