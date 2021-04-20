German start-up Cadios GmbH has developed a reusable lid for coffee mugs and cups. The conical, customisable ‘Udo’ TPE lid fits on to most household cups.

× Expand 2021 Felix Hackland Kraiburg TPE helps introduce reusable coffee cup lid

A ban on the sale of single-use goods such as drinking straws and disposable cups will be coming into effect on 3 July. Manufacturers have produced numerous alternative products, most of which involve complete replacement with new products such as recyclable coffee cups. To solve this problem, the TPE compound can also be returned to the technical production cycle through in-process recycling.

The materials choice was in favour of a compound from Kraiburg TPE’s portfolio. The halogen-free THERMOLAST K product is particularly suitable for applications in everyday use and provides appropriate durability without loss of quality over an extended period of time. The compound also has a soft-touch, non-slip surface that can be custom-coloured and embossed with a logo using laser technology.

The lid is also dishwasher safe and suitable for multi-component injection moulding. It conforms to Regulation (EU) No. 10/2011, US FDA CFR 21, and DIN EN 71-3.

Carina Frings, Head of Marketing and Design, Public Relations at Cadios, said: “We set high standards for the materials that are used for our design products, because we want to supply our customers with an honest, sustainable and high-quality product. Kraiburg TPE’s compound scored with its whole package. The material meets our expectations and helps to supply our customers with genuine added value.”