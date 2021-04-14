OQ is focusing on innovation and sustainability as reflected in the theme of this year's Chinaplas.

Driving these new solutions are converters, processors and compounders who require reliable products and solutions to enable greater penetration into multi-use and automation applications. As an exhibitor at Chinaplas 2021, OQ showcases at Hall 17 Booth P41 its expertise and knowledge in some key industry segments. Among those are the expanding demand for innovation in flexible packaging applications for the food, pharmaceutical and other industries, as well as rigid packaging used in thin wall packaging and caps and closures. Also on display will be OQ’s forward-thinking solutions and industry know-how in the construction and infrastructure sector.

× Expand OQ OQ poised for innovation and sustainability

Effectively supporting the burgeoning era of sustainability in China requires the stable, reliable and readily accessible supply of new polymer solutions characterized by high-performance grades, lighter-weight plastics and sustainable packaging.

OQ's recently commissioned Liwa Plastics Industry Complex (LPIC) opens new opportunities for HDPE and LLDPE products used in a wide range of industries from consumer and food packaging applications to industrial tanks and geomembranes.

Markus Hoschke, OQ Performance Chemicals’ Global Marketing Head, said: “By unlocking the full potential and value of OQ's resources, we are well placed to address the ever-growing demand for polymer solutions in the demanding flexible packaging, rigid packaging and durables segments as well as for the infrastructure and construction sectors.”

Through its inaugural presence at Chinaplas 2021, OQ highlights the importance of the Chinese market, representing Oman's largest trading partner nation. As part of its drive to expand polymer horizons, OQ views China as a valued partner to make more possible.

Hellen Huang, Head of North East Asia OQ Performance Chemicals & General Manager of OQ Marketing (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., added: “China is likely to contribute greatly to the growth of global polymer industries. We are keen to provide more strategies that are benefiting China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, economic prosperity, innovation, sustainability and vitality.”