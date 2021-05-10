PS, I love you: INEOS Styrolution celebrates 90 years of polystyrene

INEOS Styrolution has marked 90 years of polystyrene and its contributions to society. Polystyrene became one of the first commercially available polymers enabling a wide range of products that enhance our daily lives.

The first PS patents were developed in 1929 on the production of styrene monomer from ethylbenzene. The following year saw the continuous polymerisation of styrene monomer to polystyrene]. The technology was perfected through 1931, when the first ready-to-use polystyrene was produced.

Today, PS and styrenic polymers in general are indispensable as they have found applications in home insulation, food packaging, and in the healthcare industry, including virus detection kits, respiratory devices, safety goggles and face shields.

Polystyrene can be recycled via a wide range of technologies from mechanical recycling to more advanced recycling methods such as depolymerisation and pyrolysis. According to latest developments, mechanically recycled PS even promises to enable food contact.

INEOS Styrolution is now focusing on advancing a circular and low-carbon economy by recycling styrenic materials including polystyrene and substituting fossil feedstock with either recycled or renewable sources in our production processes.

EMEA President Alexander Glück said: “INEOS Styrolution’s ECO grades are the result of our strong efforts driving our circular and low-carbon agenda forward. Our ECO portfolio includes mechanically recycled solutions as well as materials made from recycled or renewable feedstock. Both are now available commercially and products based on advanced recycling technologies will come soon. These sustainable materials continue to offer the best performance to our customers and end-consumers, with no compromise on quality or safety.”

Americas President Gregory Fordyce added: “With the different recycling technology options we are actively pursuing, we are convinced that polystyrene will continue to be the material of choice for decades to come. Together with our partners, we are investing significantly into commercialising advanced recycling solutions.”