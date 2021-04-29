Qualipac chooses ECOTRIA for cosmetic packaging solution

France-based ackaging specialist Qualipac, part of the Groupe Pochet, has selected SK Chemicals’ new, 30 per cent recycled content ECOTRIA copolyester as the material of choice for a transparent perfume cap manufactured on behalf of a major cosmetics brand.

The ECOTRIA range of materials is also certified to enter the RIC (Resin Identification Code) #1 PET recycle stream.

Qualipac specialises in the injection moulding of luxury cosmetic packaging and, following its commitment to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, has the ambitious objective to incorporate a minimum of 10 per cent recycled plastic into its packaging products as part of its ‘Vertuous Plastics’ internal program.

Manuel Cheron, Raw Material Expert Manager at Groupe Pochet, said: “ECOTRIA offers high-quality results that combine environmentally friendly benefits with an adaptability in the mould and a clear finish.”

Steve Kim, Head of Copolyester Business at SK Chemicals, added: “ECOTRIA is one of a new range of copolyesters that contain high levels of mechanically recovered post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. These will be joined later in 2021 by grades that contain even higher levels of chemically recovered PCR. The ECOTRIA range also includes grades that are independently certified as RIC #1 and can therefore be mechanically or chemically recycled together with PET.”