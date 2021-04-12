Ampacet will strengthen its presence and service in the Russian market with the expansion of its plant in Tver, Russia. The expanded site started up the additive production line in the beginning of 2021.

× Expand Ampacet Ampacet announces Russia expansion Ampacet, Tver

Engineered with a focus on safety, ergonomics and environmental impact, the new line features the latest technology in additives production. Energy and water systems have been designed to produce minimal environmental impact.

Alexei Fomtsov, General Manager Russia, said: “Ampacet quality, coupled with local market intelligence, will enable us to grow our business in Russia and in the countries of EAEU. Our deep knowledge of the Russian market together with Ampacet’s innovative products allow us to meet regional customer needs.”

Ampacet Russia was established in 2008 with production of colour masterbatches. Localisation of the colour business has met with tremendous success, helping Ampacet to become the market leader in Russia, serving more than 1200 plastic converters.

Marcello Bergamo, Ampacet Europe Managing Director, added: “The market in Russia is growing rapidly and local presence is key to providing the proper service to our customers. Thanks to global reach, excellent product design, cost effective and sustainable solutions, Ampacet is positioned to best serve our customers worldwide.”

In 2017, Ampacet inaugurated a new colour production line in Dudelange, Luxembourg and in 2018 launched a new additive production line in Messancy, Belgium. The company doubled the colour capacity in Dudelange, Luxembourg, in 2019 with additional lines.