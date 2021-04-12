Clariant has announced the opening of a new world-class production facility for process and light stabilisers, which will be jointly owned by Clariant and Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

× Expand Clariant Clariant expands in China Clariant and Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

Located within the Cangzhou National Coastal-Port Economy & Technology Development Zone in Cangzhou (Hebei Province), the facility forms the centrepiece of the partnership between both companies. It enables Clariant and Tiangang to continue their successful co-operation with an enhanced ability to fulfil the growing demand in China for high-end process and light stabilizers from local growth industries like automotive, textiles and coatings.

Clariant CEO Conrad Keijzer said: “With this state-of-the-art facility, we enhance our ability to support Chinese customers with high-end stabilisers that fulfil their growing demands for sustainable solutions. It is through such expanded local production capacity, which is focused on fulfilling local needs and is supported by a strong local partner in Tiangang, that Clariant will keep outgrowing the local market.”

In addition, Clariant recently inaugurated its new One Clariant Campus in Shanghai, which includes a dedicated China Innovation Center. Furthermore, the company announced the construction of a new CATOFIN catalysts production facility in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, and considers initiating additional expansions in the near future.

Process and light stabilisers are additives used to reduce the degradation of plastics, in particular caused by exposure to light, heat and air. China is a key market for Clariant’s range of such stabilisers, which include the state-of-the-art Nylostab S-EED chemistry – invented by Clariant – a unique multifunctional hindered amine light stabiliser, or HALS – for polyamid.

Francois Bleger, Global Head of Clariant’s Business Unit Additives, added: “We are very excited to extend our production footprint and step up local access to high-performing, sustainable solutions. Combining the strengths of both Clariant and Tiangang in a world-class production facility in China.”

The joint venture between Clariant and Tiangang was established in September 2017 and combines the technology and production knowledge of both companies to provide even better process and light stabilisers for various growing industries in China.

Mr. Gang Liu, Executive Director of Tiangang, said: "The official opening of the facility marks a great milestone in the co-operation between both companies. Built on the expertise of both partners, the production facility will now serve the growing demand for high-end additives solutions in Asia with world-class quality products and exceptional service.”