DuPont rebrands silicone masterbatches for thermoplastics

DuPont Mobility and Materials has rebranded its full portfolio of silicone masterbatches for thermoplastics as MULTIBASE products.

The new brand took effect in April and applies to all legacy Dow Corning silicone-based masterbatch products.

These materials are also well-suited for use in a broad range of key industries, including packaging, automotive, wire and cable, fiber, consumer and industrial.

The MULTIBASE brand name will be used for all future DuPont silicone masterbatches as they are developed and commercialised. The brand change does not affect the formulation, properties or quality of these industry-leading products.

Jacek Madry, DuPont’s Global Business Leader for Hytrel, MULTIBASE, Vamac, said: “As market trends, competition, regulations and applications evolve, polymer manufacturers often face new challenges in tailoring their materials to address these changing needs. Our MULTIBASE silicone-based additives offer many options for extending properties, enhancing processing and reinforcing materials. They also deliver unique attributes that can help customers address regulatory requirements; reduce energy use; and improve the function, aesthetics, quality and durability of end products.”

The most recent masterbatch product to be introduced, MULTIBASE AMB-12235 masterbatch, is intended for use in applications such as multilayer polyethylene blown film. This masterbatch combines an anti-block agent with a compatible, permanent slip additive to improve film processing and ensure consistent quality.

Future DuPont MULTIBASE products will align with key market trends such as sustainability and recyclability.