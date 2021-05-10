Kernow adds Biomaster to digital paper ranges

Kernow Coatings, a manufacturer of OEM certified printable digital synthetic papers, has introduced Biomaster antimicrobial protection into its Kernowprint Matt White Pro Dry toner synthetic paper range and Labelstock offering.

The new products are designed to create durable documents in the most challenging environments with unparalleled toner adhesion, scuff resistance, and durability without the need for lamination or varnishes offering a more hygienic durable solution than standard synthetic or laminated papers.

Biomaster is designed to keep often-touched surfaces more hygienic and reduce opportunities for bacterial and fungal growth. The technology works 24/7 and the in-built antimicrobial protection remains effective for the lifetime of the product with efficacy of up to 99 per cent, even with 100 per cent image coverage.

Stephan Lefevre, Product Manager, commented: “Our Kernowprint dry toner Matt White PRO Antimicrobial synthetic paper and our Antimicrobial Labelstock powered by Biomaster pro-actively prevent/disrupts the growth of bacteria on treated surfaces and inhibits the growth of common food-poisoning bacteria.

"They can easily be cleaned with soapy water, bleach or safely disinfected with a wide variety of alcohol and solvent based cleaning agents without removing the print and is proven to make your product more hygienic whilst complimenting cleaning regimes, even when using a wide variety of alcohol and solvent based cleaning agents.

"These products are ideal for applications where hygiene is critical, from military to medical, hospitality to retail and education. Our coating is available across the entire Matt white Pro range and matt white self-adhesive Labelstock.”

Kernow Coatings, based in Cornwall, UK and with sales offices worldwide, has over 40 years of experience developing world-class synthetics for the print market.