The German Plastics centre (SKZ) develops crosslinking measuring method

The German Plastics Centre, SKZ in Würzburg and the Institute for Laser Technologies in Medicine and Metrology at the University of Ulm (ILM) are jointly presenting a newly developed measuring method.

SKZ says Crosslinked materials are irreplaceable in many products. The degree of crosslinking or curing is the central quality parameter in the manufacture of the corresponding components. To date, these have been tested randomly in the laboratory in a destructive and ‘time-consuming manner.’

For this reason, SKZ, in cooperation with ILM, has developed a completely non-destructive method that they say has the potential for 100% control in production. They companies claim that the new optical method was able to demonstrate its significant advantages over existing laboratory methods in the examination of crosslinked PE-X samples and various 2-component resins and adhesives.

Optically determined so-called scattering and absorption coefficients in the near-infrared range as well as Raman bands form the basis.

Research was funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection through the German Federation of Industrial Research Associations (AiF) as part of the program for the promotion of joint industrial research (IGF) on the basis of a resolution of the German Bundestag.