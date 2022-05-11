Mergers & Acquisitions

Date: 11 May 2022

Who: Whitehouse Industries (UK) and Ernest Engineering (UK)

Why: Whitehouse Industries has announced a raft of new acquisitions as part of its growth strategy to consolidate services in the engineering sector, with Coventry-based Ernest Engineering, the latest to be added to its growing stable alongside Bailey & Wade Engineering, Anchor Inserts and Nutter’s Fastenings.

Who: RadiciGroup (Italy) and Ester Industries (India)

Why: RadiciGroup is strengthening its internationalisation strategy through its High Performance Polymers business area. RadiciGroup has invested ~€35m in the acquisition of the Engineering Plastics business of Ester Industries Ltd., an Indian company founded by the Singhania family in 1985 and currently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers will also become a prominent partner in the Asian market for customers in the E&E and lighting sectors.

When: The acquired production site will become operational Q1 2023