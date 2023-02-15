Neopac product gains European recycling approval

Following independent testing in accordance with the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocol, Neopac claims its Polyfoil MMB 545/645’tube is approved as fully compatible with the European rigid high density polyethylene (HDPE) recycling stream.

Key Highlights

Following testing, Neopac claims its HDPE tubing has gained European recycling approval

Such tubes are used in sectors such as dentistry, cosmetics and pharmaceutical applications

company claims that the tests demonstrated that plastic generated by the recycling process can be used back in high-end, or even closed-loop applications, such as HDPE blow-moulded bottles, with up to 25% of this material.

The company says these results add to the list of the Neopac approved tubes and illustrate the effort of the plastic industry in designing high performance HDPE barrier tubes that are compatible with their dedicated recycling stream.

This HDPE tube is paired with HDPE shoulders and cap, and it can most often be found in, cosmetic, dental and pharmaceutical applications.

‘Polyfoil MMB 545/645’ barrier properties of the tube are ensured by the presence of an organic novel lacquer technology applied on the central MDO-PE film protected within the tube body structure, and based on low amount of modified PVOH composition – this feature was the main focus of the performed tests.

According to the laboratory results, that were obtained from the tests done by the Institut für Kunststofftechnologie and -recycling (IKTR) and in accordance with the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for HDPE containers the ‘Polyfoil MMB 545/645’ product conforms to the current European coloured HDPE container recycling stream provided it is used under specific conditions .

