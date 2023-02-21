Netstal launches adaptive pressure control retrofit for hybrid machines

Adaptive system pressure reduction is a feature from NETSTAL that can be fitted onto hybrid machines that allows manufacturers to control the pressure used during the injection moulding process.

In order to handle peak loads without any problems, the company says its hydraulic, hybrid injection moulding machines are designed for a maximum operating pressure of 250 bar. Depending on the application, a lower value would also be sufficient. Daniel Wipfli, Product Manager at NETSTAL, said: "This is where we come in with the new system pressure reduction and make our machines even more energy efficient. In automatic mode, the adaptive control system determines the optimum point at any time and adjusts the system pressure accordingly. With the same or even increased productivity, the energy consumption for providing the system pressure is reduced to a minimum.” The company believes lower load on the components can also have a positive effect on machine availability and maintenance intervals can be planned more efficiently.

Smaller carbon footprint and higher cash flow

In addition, NETSTAL claims there are further ecological and economic advantages for customers. The lower energy consumption of the machine, the lower the carbon footprint of the machine. In addition to this, in most cases, the small surcharge for adaptive system pressure reduction pays for itself within a few months.

According to the company, the payback period varies depending on the region and electricity costs. In some countries, investments in more energy-efficient and climate-friendly production facilities are subsidised with government grants. Wipfli added: "For customers, we are happy to calculate the individual savings potential and show how they can manufacture identical products at a lower cost and with a smaller CO2 footprint."

NETSTAL also believes that lower consumption costs and subsidies have a positive effect on the company's cash flow. The lower load on the equipment helps extend the life of the machine, this means that acquisition costs per year of use are lower. Likewise, at the end of the targeted useful life, a higher price can be obtained on the used machine market.