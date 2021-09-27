Interplas Insights Podcast | Episode 2 - Interplas 2021 Preview Part Two

The Interplas Insights Podcast will be the audio home of intelligence on the plastics industry, featuring interviews with the movers and shakers and in-depth analysis of the latest news.

Episode 2 | Interplas Preview Part Two

For Part two of our Interplas 2021 show preview podcast, Daniel O'Connor spoke to a number of key players for the show, which opens its doors tomorrow. A key theme throughout was sustainability and two exhibitors in particular talk about their live demonstration of a circular-economy at the event itself.

Interviews in this episode include:

Grace Nolan , Editorial Content Producer at Rapid News on the Interplas 2021 conference.

David Middleton, Technical Sales Director for UK Extrusion Ltd and Michael Craig, Area Sales Manager UK & Ireland at BMB Spa. The two companies have collaborated on a live recycling demo at the show and both give their analysis of sustainability in the UK.

Karl Edwin, Technical Director at InTouch Monitoring, on a unique offer the Manufacturing Execturion Software company is offering at Interplas 2021

Andy Barnes, Business Manager at Aspire Machinery - a startup exhibiting their wares at its first ever Interplas event.

