A ‘UK-first’ for multi-cavity high production toolmaking

In fact, the group believes the cell is “very likely a world-first”, which it hopes will enhance the quality and efficiency of its mould tool manufacturing. The production cell particularly supports multi-cavity, high-production tooling.

The new cell further increases capacity for high cavity tooling.

The manufacturing cell will feed both the 5-Axis and spark erosion machines, enabling automated changes of electrodes and of workpieces, further increasing capacity for high cavity tooling.

For example, the tool pictured has 16 impressions, and is guaranteed for a million shots and mould sat a seven second cycle time. Faulkner Moulds recently reduced the cycle time on a new 12 impression packaging tool for a household name, from a target of 8.5 seconds to just 6.98 seconds.

Faulkner Moulds’ managing director Duncan Faulkner said: “Our success lies in focusing on three things – customer service, skills and training, and technology. We never stay still – we are constantly innovating and finding ways to move forward for our customers”.

In 2022, the three-times UK ‘Toolmaker of the Year’ winner also took delivery of a new Hurco TM8i 2 axis CNC turning centre (lathe) and Mitutoyo Crysta-Apex S CNC Co-ordinate Measuring machine. The CMM machine responds to increased demand for ever tighter tolerances in toolmaking, allowing highly accurate 3D measurements at high speed. Dedicated software algorithms guarantee high accuracy by eliminating even miniscule geometrical imperfections in the guideways.

The turning centre has in-built features to ease programming, enhance machine speed and ensure outstanding accuracy and surface finish. Faulkner Moulds’ recent experience in high precision turning includes projects for the medical, packaging and industrial sectors.Other recent investments include a new wire erosion machine and a new CNC sparker that runs to three microns accuracy all day.

Skills and training are core to the operation at Faulkner Moulds.

The three newest machines are already in daily use, helping Faulkner Moulds respond to increased demand for high precision multi-cavity toolmaking and extreme measurement accuracy. Last year the firm won the Business for Calderdale ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ Award. The awards celebrate local business achievements, shining a spotlight on businesses that have “gone above and beyond”.

Faulkner Moulds moved into the Calderdale area in 2012 and, after implementing a Business Plan focussing on technology and skills, the business has flourished. Duncan Faulkner, Managing Director, said: “I am so proud of our team and all we have achievedtogether. We have embraced ‘world firsts’ in terms of technology and have pioneered new skill sets. We’re absolutely delighted to have won this award and are proud to be part of a thriving local economy with many varied industries and manufacturers in this area. Our goal is to be known as the UK’s number one choice, especially for multi-cavity and complex tooling”.

Caroline Faulkner, Director, added: “The team truly deserve this recognition as they have been with us every step of the way, from our roots as a one-man band, through to national recognition as 3-times UK ‘Toolmaker of the Year’ and establishing ourselves as a pioneer in UK toolmaking technology and techniques”.

Celebrating the contribution of manufacturers to the Calderdale economy, the award recognises SMEs that have delivered consistent growth and demonstrate innovative products and processes, outstanding initiative, and efficiency.