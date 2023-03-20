Antimicrobial solutions for more sustainable plastics

Plastic is one of the most versatile materials on earth, being used in a huge array of different products and industries. Its revolutionary discovery has led to the development of diverse, flexible and cost-effective materials that have made previously unattainable products available and affordable to people all around the world. The demand for plastic is continuing to skyrocket, but in recent years its reputation as a wonder material has been tarnished by its potential environmental repercussions.

Getting to the source of the problem

the issue lies in the fact that plastic items are typically short-lived and easily disposed of, so as soon as they appear less than perfect, they are quickly replaced. One of the main culprits here is a build-up of microbes on the product’s surface, which leads to premature degradation and unpleasant odours and stains.

Some plastic items are more prone to microbial growth than others, because of theirusage, environment, and lack of accessibility for cleaning. For example, high-touch products and surfaces – like soap dispensers, medical carts and even airport security trays – are constantly exposed to large numbers of people around the clock, making them particularly susceptible to contamination.

Additionally, items subject to warm and moist conditions with a plentiful energy source, such as chopping boards, food storage containers, refillable shampoo bottles and even home appliances, provide the ideal environment for bacteria and mould to flourish. These microbes not only affect the overall aesthetics of the product, but they can even lead to diminished performance, leading to premature disposal and replacement.

On top of this, some plastics contain high levels of plasticisers that act as a carbon-rich food source for bacteria and fungi, and others have a molecular structure that makes them particularly susceptible to the penetration and accumulation of bacteria, mould and mildew. Altogether, these factors make it very difficult to prevent stains, odours and degradation on plastic goods, which in turn contributes to our throw-away culture and adds to the volume of plastic waste that ends up in landfill.

One way to address these issues is to thoroughly clean surfaces with disinfectants on a routine basis. However, many plastic components are hard to clean frequently because they are out of reach or particularly fragile, such as the brittle grout in showers, which cannot withstand constant scrubbing or corrosive detergents. Added to this, common disinfectants only offer limited residual activity once sprayed onto a surface so, as soon as a product is used again, it becomes re-contaminated with microorganisms. For shared products, contamination events will be very frequent, and regular cleaning practices are simply not adequate – or realistic – for keeping microbial numbers below the recommended threshold.

A comprehensive approach to product protection

Minimising or even preventing microbial contamination is a remarkably effective alternative that, in conjunction with regular surface cleaning regimes, can help to overcome these challenges and extend product longevity. Antimicrobial additives are increasingly being adopted by a whole host of industries, and can be seamlessly incorporated into a wide range of polymers at the point of manufacture without affecting the product’s aesthetics or performance. They therefore become an intrinsic part of the plastic that will not wash off, wear away or succumb to rigorous cleaning, working 24/7 to limit the growth of odour- and stain-causing microbes for the entire lifetime of the product.

One of these innovative solutions is LapisShield by Microban, from Microban International, the global leader in built-in antimicrobial product protection.

LapisShield has been specifically developed for water-based coatings that are applied to polymer products and is proven to inhibit bacterial growth by up to 99.99%, as well as limiting the growth of mould and mildew. It achieves this through disrupting cells’ internal enzymes, blocking metabolic pathways, and creating an inhospitable environmentwhere these microbes cannot proliferate.

Ascera is another next generation antimicrobial offering from Microban and is designed for use in olefinic polymer masterbatches and solvent-based coatings. This additive has antibacterial efficacy and works by interfering with the absorption and conversion of nutrients to inhibit bacterial cell growth and survival. Ascera represents the company’s commitment to developing a new class of sustainable chemistries, as it is based on an active ingredient inspired by nature.

Adding to this impressive list of advantages, both LapisShield and Ascera are completely free from heavy metals, further alleviating environmental concerns and giving added peace of mind to both manufacturers and customers.

Antimicrobial additives: adding up to a sustainable future

Consumers are increasingly expecting higher quality, longer-lasting goods, as well as becoming more aware of the ecological issues surrounding plastics in general.

Coupled with this, governing authorities are formulating ever-stricter laws aimed at protecting the environment and preventing pollution. This puts pressure on manufacturers to find ways of making their plastic products more environmentally friendly, including extending their lifespan and durability. Built-in antimicrobial technologies such as those produced by Microban have great potential for sustainable product development and could ultimately go a long way towards reducing the volume of plastic waste entering the environment, helping to shape a greener planet.