Rob Coker spoke with Broadway Colours’ new Technical Manager Dr. Chandres Surti about the contribution masterbatch makes to the challenge of sustainable packaging.

Congratulations on your appointment as the Technical Lead at Broadway Colours. In what ways will your academic background help improve the performance of the masterbatch, and how will that in turn improve the performance of the material in application?

My scientific and chemical background is quite diverse ranging from the traditional organic chemistry to biotechnology, speciality chemicals and monomers for the medical devices industry. My broad knowledge has furnished me with the skills to adapt and be flexible to changing environments and regulations, and to stay informed with new, innovative technologies.

With regards to masterbatch, my primary goal is to introduce a new level of innovation and chemical knowhow to the performance of our masterbatches – whether that be the introduction of new additives, bio-sourced polymers or recyclables.

Broadway Colours Batch to the future Dr Chandres Surti

Our intention is to increase the portfolio of products that we offer. We aim to provide a selection of masterbatches which can be tailored to suit specific end applications, for current and new end-users. These may include novel anti-microbials and biodegradables, but also maintaining a focus on providing our customers with new and innovative pigment effects.

Supporting sustainability is of course a key objective too. I’m looking to work with customers to find suitable applications for our ‘Supra-Sustainable’ range of masterbatch – reducing the volume of virgin polymer, particularly in compounds and roto powders. I’ll also be working closely with our customers to find solutions for PCR polymers.

How does a young academic become in interested in masterbatch development?

That is a good question. The world is changing very quickly before our eyes and we are facing new questions about the environment we live in. We have a collective responsibility to deal with the new challenges before us. Part of that is dealing with the plastics we use every day. There are challenges with recycling, improving performance and increasing the use of polymers from renewable sources. Developing the type of innovation we need to deal with these new world problems will need significant input from the academic environment. We must find and develop solutions to these problems.

As a company we have a strong desire to work with academics to help realise and commercialise innovative ideas. So, there’s a real opportunity for young academics to research and publish in the masterbatch field and become a leading figure in the industry.

How do you expect masterbatch providers will be able to support manufacturers in achieving their sustainability targets in the near future?

I think it’s important we provide manufacturers with the information they need to process and bring the end product to market. Our increased R&D capacity will allow us to do this more effectively. Processing PCR material to meet sustainability goals is always going to pose challenges. There’s a need for the masterbatch industry to take the technical lead and work with end-use manufacturers to help meet targets for their use of recycled material. Broadway Colours will continue to work with our customers, seeking to offer answers to all their sustainability questions. Whether that be providing technical knowhow on our Supra-Sustainable range, or partnering with our customers to develop innovative, sustainable materials, using bio-sourced alternatives to petroleum-based polymers.

The company has commissioned a new lab for you to lead. In what ways is this new facility state-of-the-art?

Broadway Colours is significantly investing for the future, both in our new laboratory and by increasing production capacity. There will be substantial improvement in our analytical and technical ability and we will be able to analyse raw materials and final products, as well as provide a faster and incredibly accurate colour matching capability.

The investment will bring a range of new equipment to enhance the business, and enable us to gather more information over raw material consistency to avoid downstream processing issues. It will also be a tool to support our customers whenever they experience problems and need guidance.

The increased analytical capability will accelerate the rate at which we can develop new additive and pigmented masterbatches, and gather the data for processing and manufacturing. We believe in working in partnership with our customers, hence the investment to grow Broadway Colours, but also to support our customers’ needs. In addition, there’s ongoing investment in our staffing, our brand, our website and the whole customer experience. I believe this shows the high level of commitment and confidence the Board of Directors has in Broadway Colours and its future.