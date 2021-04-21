BPF: Chinaplas 2021 Post-show Report

The British Plastics Federation (bpf) provides you with a post-show report from Chinaplas 2021, which took place last week.

The Chinaplas 2021 exhibition took place on the 13-16 April, with 152,134 visitors, 2,363 of which were from overseas. The trade fair took place at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center and was the first time it had taken place in Shenzhen (instead of Guangzhou).

The event covered 350,000 square meters, featured over 3,600 exhibitors, nine country pavilions and had over 3,800 machines on display. The British Pavilion comprised four companies with stands manned by their local representatives. These were: Atlas Converting Equipment, Meech International, Nextool and Rapidflame.

Although, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of visitors to this year’s Chinaplas dropped by almost 7%, the number of local visitors increased by over 23% compared to the previous edition, which took place in Guangzhou in 2019.

In addition, hundreds of thousands delegates watched a live-stream of the exhibition, helping to reach global buyers who were unable to travel to China.

During the show, the SciXplore Forum featured scientists discussing the future developments and trends in polymers and its applications. Another open forum on plastics and rubber technology, ‘Tech Talk’, presented visitors with new and cutting-edge technologies. It covered more than 30 innovative technologies under six major themes, including ‘Intelligent Packaging Solutions’, ‘Novel Eco-friendly Solutions for Plastics’ and ‘Automated Precision Manufacturing’.

Commenting on the show, BPF Director General Philip Law said:

Asia is the fastest growing region in the world. In China, the level of innovation with plastics at its core is impressive. For example, there are over 100 manufacturers of electric vehicles in China. Nio is just one of many. Chinaplas is the best access point into this market. It is held every year and in the face of the pandemic it retained a great vibrancy. We at the British Plastics Federation will be there coordinating the British Pavilion again in 2022 and urge interested companies to get in touch with us.

The next edition of Chinaplas will take place in Shanghai on 25-28 April 2022.