A product is no longer just a sensor or a testing and measuring device. Customers expect and request smart, state-of-the-art one hand solutions. Whether this is a single sensor or a complete measuring system, providing the necessary calibrations, service, and training and consulting should come as standard.

Kistler Calibration and education Peter Jäger

Kistler is a company that prides itself in its strength as both a partner and a guide through these system solutions with a full range service and competent training in order to improve process control functions. The now certified Kistler Academy issues training that meets numerous quality requirements conducted by tutors with methodical/didactic knowledge. So how does on go about engaging young people and customers with measurement technology?

Omnipresence

“Everybody is in touch with testing and measurement every day,” Jäger said. “Buying a cup of coffee; refuelling your car; buying potatoes or sugar – everything you expect and everything you pay for requires testing, measurement and calibration. Who takes care of that? All nations have their national institutes and, if you track down what they do, you will find that they deliver the high-precision test and measurement standards system from accredited calibration laboratories that ensure you get exactly what you pay for. Kistler provides the whole range: sensors, accredited calibration services, spare parts, and consulting and training.”

He also revealed that Kistler has specialists in a diverse range of engineering applications, including the manufacture of crash test dummies, medical equipment, and aerospace and aircraft technology. “We assist everywhere,” Jäger reaffirmed. “Testing and measurement is everywhere. Calibration and metrological applications are everywhere, and that's where we can help and assist.”

Continuous education and training is necessary to keep operatives updated with changes on applicable norms that are altered or updated on average every two years. Ongoing new levels of expectation brought about by sustainability, environmental awareness, climate change and circular economy, for example, require a continuous update and learning. “Learning is a lifetime job,” he added, “and Kistler supports that in the field of test and measurement and metrology.”

On course

The new and certified academy offers training courses in calibration, cutting force, fastening technology and force sensors, high-speed dynamics, pressure sensors, product monitoring, software and general technology, as well as special systems. All industries face these challenges, which request certain quality management standards, and that's what Jäger and his colleagues have endeavoured to include in the academy – thus completing Kistler’s entire portfolio.

Such a broad range of engineering-based content must therefore require an advanced level of competence and expertise in its trainers. The ISO 21001 certification expects certain quality management requirements such as the proper curriculum for each didactic training method. “We can provide that,” Jäger continued, “and we’re going to enhance it further. I’m proud that I can say we passed the audit without any deviation, which the auditor said was something very rare. The trainers I request from all fields of Kistler – depending upon the customer request – do have the relevant technical experience and, as head of the academy, I'm keeping records about their experience and I guarantee that they have some methodical didactical basic training on their systematic preparations for training courses. That's what we do and how we set up the academy and we’re successful so far.”

Kistler is exhibiting at Interplas (Hall 4, Booth G26) where Peter Jäger’s colleagues will be on hand to discuss the Kistler Academy further upon request.