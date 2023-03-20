Cautious optimism

As this is the first column of the New Year, although its late January when writing this, I would like to extend my best wishes to everyone and their families, and I hope 2023 is kind to you all both professionally and personally.

As we move into 2023, and scarily the first month has been and gone, the recurring themes of sustainability, energy, and the image of plastics in general continue to dominate thoughts and actions.

However, whilst these clearly need to be tackled, there is, from conversations with both suppliers and customers alike, a cautious but real sense of optimism that things are gradually returning to something approaching pre-Covid levels. Whilst there will clearly be ups and downs, it’s good to be talking positively, even though caution will clearly be the watchword.

2023 is an Interplas year, and this years’ event will be its 75th anniversary, and I for one am both proud and excited to be part of the whole process – 75 years is a fantastic achievement for any institution.

In the current climate, it’s more important than ever that the whole industry comes together to celebrate and highlight the essential role plastics continues to play in our everyday lives. North of the border, late 2022 also saw renewed activity in the Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association.

The annual SPRA dinner dance will again take place in March in Edinburgh, 2023 being its 48th incarnation, and again, the plastics industry will come together to celebrate achievements and activity. In addition to the social side of the Association’s activity, 2023 will see a renewing of academic and industry gatherings, and we hope to resurrect the “Fantastic Plastic” program so ably and enthusiastically championed by the much missed Charlie Geddes.

All in all, 2023 promises to be a watershed year, and my fervent hope is that with the passing of 2022, the first full pre-Covid year where restrictions were reduced and removed, we will continue to see renewed activity and investment, and a positive year for the industry.

David Raine,

Chairman,

PMMDA