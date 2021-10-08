FDA and EFSA food grade recycled resins are required to reach global industry targets

Paula Leardini, Senior Analyst, Plastic Recycling, The Americas at ICIS, and Carolina Perujo Holland, Analyst, Plastic Recycling at ICIS, present the challenges and opportunities of meeting global industrial recycling standards.

Targets set by brand-owners and regulations have been contributing to a growing demand for recycled plastics globally, particularly for use in food and beverage packaging. However, the supply of high-quality food grade recycled polymers remain limited. Challenges include, among others, low volume and quality of post-consumer waste, costly sorting and washing technologies to eliminate contaminants, and the need of approvals from governmental agencies.

Countries have their own local agencies that, among other responsibilities, control and supervise materials used in contact with food. Two central agencies widely recognised are the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Their main safety concerns are related to possible contaminants from post-consumer waste that can be harmful to human health if remained in the packaging that will be in contact with food. Any material, including virgin polymers, must be regulated for food contact use, thus the same principle applies to recyclates.

Companies that wish to use recycled plastic for a food-contact application in the United States must submit a description of both waste source and recycling process, results of tests that prove the process removes potential contaminants, and a proposal of use conditions in the final application, such as temperature, type of food, and duration of the contact. A full guidance is published on FDA’s website.

Once submitted, the FDA then evaluates each proposal, case-by-case, and provides companies with a Letter of No Objection (LNO), which is a recommendation as to whether the recycling process is likely to produce plastic that is appropriate for food-contact purposes.The EFSA evaluation of recycling processes requires companies to prepare a dossier along with a request for authorization of the use of recycled plastics in food contact materials to one of the EU Member States’ (MS) competent authorities. EFSA receives the dossier from the EU MS, evaluates it and then provides an opinion on the safety of the recycled plastic given its intended use. The EFSA opinion is then used by the EU MS to grant or reject authorization of the recycled plastic.

The dossier must follow an EFSA guidance which includes a description of the recycling process showing critical parameters such as temperature, pressure, process duration and other operative details, and the characterization of input focusing on qualification and evaluation of suppliers, origin of the feedstock, traceability, and the ability to prevent entry of non-suitable materials into the input stream. Also included are the results of challenge tests to demonstrate the decontamination efficiency of the recycling process, characterization of the end recycled plastic product, its intended application in food contact, and compliance with relevant provisions on food contact materials.

“Apart from evaluating whether the recycling process can reduce contaminants to levels that do not pose a risk to human health, EFSA also monitors whether the material changes the food composition, taste, and odour in an unacceptable way. And unlike the FDA, EFSA requires that no more than 5% of the plastic waste input used for recycling comes from non-food contact applications.”, said Carolina Perujo Holland, ICIS Plastic Recycling Analyst, EMEA.

Food grade resins currently represent only 10% of the global annual capacity of recycled polymers of over 45 million tonnes, according to ICIS Mechanical Recycling Supply Tracker. The research includes recycled polyethylene terephthalate (R-PET), recycled polyethylene (R-PE), and recycled polypropylene (R-PP).

However, the food grade availability varies extensively among the resins, as represented in the following chart. Slightly over 20% of R-PET capacity globally is food grade in comparison with only 3% of polyolefins.

ICIS, Recycling Supply Tracker – Mechanical, 2021

This difference is a result of usage of each polymer in different applications, where PET resin is used predominantly in food packaging compared to other polymers thereby increasing the available post-consumer sourced feedstocks for recycling back into food grade recycled polymer. In addition, currently, some countries allow the use of recycled plastics in food contact applications but many other do not and this can vary by polymer also. This is the case in Brazil, where the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) only authorizes food grade for R-PET.

There is no country-specific regulation to explicitly allow or prohibit the use of recycled plastics in food applications in Asia except for Japan, hence the lack of any regional agency equivalent to FDA and EFSA. However, recent developments in Korea, China and Thailand indicate food packaging applications using recycled materials may emerge.