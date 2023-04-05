How antimicrobial additives make for more innovative designs

Additives specialist BioCote claims it is raising the bar for the standards of medical devices ,by integrating antimicrobial agents into medical plastics. Hannah Mullane, social media and content executive at BioCote writes.

The technology works by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms like bacteria and mould. This not only compliments hygiene protocols, but also helps to combat common issues like unpleasant odours, discolouration, and premature aging of the product.

Incorporating BioCote technology helps to deliver innovation in how medical devices are made, ensuring that they are cleaner, longer- lasting, and more effective than ever before.Antimicrobial technology works 24/7 to reduce bacteria within a product. It is changing the game when it comes to preventing microbial growth.

It works by disrupting and preventing the growth of microorganisms, creating an inhospitable environment for them to thrive and reproduce. There are three known mechanisms through which BioCote technology interacts with microorganisms to aid in the preservation of medical plastics, prevent surface-to-surface cross-contamination, and extend the lifespan of medical devices.

It all starts with silver cations which puncture bacterial cell walls and forms pores, effectively stopping cellular respiration and disrupting metabolic pathways. This process generates reactive oxygen species that further harm the bacteria, making it no match for BioCote technology. BioCote then disrupts the bacteria's DNA and its replication cycle once the silver ions enter the cell, inhibiting further microbial growth by up to 86% in as little as fifteen minutes.

Silver has been used for centuries as a powerful antibacterial agent. However, there are concerns around its safety in relation to nano-silver applications. We don't supply any materials on a nanoscale level and everything we offer is a registered biocide.The integration of BioCote antimicrobial technology into medical plastics does not change the mechanical or physical properties of the plastic, so it can be used in a wide range of medical applications without the need for any modifications.

The technology is versatile, allowing the treatment of a whole host of engineering and commodity polymers, as the antimicrobial technology can be processed at temperatures of up to 600°C. BioCote technology also carries food approval status, as well as being safe for drinking water applications.

Formulated into a concentrated powder or polymer masterbatch, BioCote’s range of antimicrobial additives can be integrated into any polymer material or polymer blend. As such they are suitable for incorporating into every production process, whether that’s polymer compounding, injection moulding, extrusion, roto-moulding, or 3D printing, to name but a few. Dependent upon the type of polymer in your chosen application BioCote may recommend a polymer specific masterbatch, delivering optimal compatibility.

This is where our in-house regulatory and chemistry teams come in - they can help identify the most compatible additive for your specific product needs, ensuring that you get the best possible results every time, removing any need to change any of the existing processing parameters, or have any negative effect on your production cycle time. All the while there will be no difference on the shrinkage level or any change in the colour or gloss level of your final product, as the addition rate can be as low as 1%. Navigating the chemical industry can be challenging due to strict regulations set by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA).

ECHA oversees a variety of legislation, which defines active substances,biocidal products, and treated articles. Active substances must be listed on the Article 95 list to be supplied into Europe, while biocidal products and customer end use products with a primary biocidal property must be listed on the Article 89 list of the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR).

However, treated articles are exempt from BPR registration. In the US, the use of non-agricultural pesticides is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

The Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) is the central regulation that sets the standard for most EU chemical regulations. It has a broad impact on the chemical industry as it standardises the evaluation criteria for chemicals, including the assessment of potential hazards, and places the responsibility on companies to provide, identify, and manage the risks associated with the substances they manufacture.

By integrating antimicrobial agents into medical products, they help to reduce cross-contamination when used alongside good hygiene practices. The technology is versatile, allowing it to be used in a wide range of medical applications without the need for any modifications to existing tooling.

By inhibiting the growth of microorganisms, the technology helps to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This is particularly important in environments where hygiene is critical, such as hospitals, laboratories, and food processing facilities.Recycling is an important process to prevent waste of useful materials, reduce energy usage, and minimise pollution. We use additives that have no negative impact on the recyclability of products and without affecting the polymer’s structure. The silver-based additives used are non-leaching to the environment and can last for the lifetime of the products.

Moreover, BioCote-treated products should have a longer lifespan compared to the same non-treated products due to the reduction in microbial degradation. The built-in lifetime protection is designed to bolster existing hygiene regimes, while also reduce the need to use stronger, more harsh cleaning detergents, which also goes to help the environment.