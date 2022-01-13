Paolo Kirchpfening, Global Commercialization Linde Technologies, Plastics, and Andreas Praller Global Technology Expert, Plastics, Linde, discuss the technological and environmental innovations arising in the plastics industry.

The global impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented, exposing industries worldwide to multiple challenges. Lockdowns to curb the transmission of the virus, market uncertainty, decreased investment and operational constraints have led to the postponement of projects worldwide and unavoidable consequences on the global economy.

× Expand Linde Innovations in plastics manufacturing: carbon dioxide flexes its muscle

With many manufacturing activities globally being slowed down or even halted, demand for plastic products was impacted significantly, with the global market exhibiting a decline of 1.2% in 2020[1] and Europe suffering a downwards slide of 5.1% at 55 million tonnes[2]. Demand for plastics from the automotive, building and construction industries, in particular, declined substantially. The automobile sector, one of the biggest buyers of plastics after the packaging and construction industries, saw its consumption plunge by 18% (or 900,000 tonnes)[3] in Europe.

The opportunity

Despite recent challenges, the plastics industry is seeing recovery, with an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% forecasted between 2021 to 2028[4]. Resurgence in plastic consumption in those hit hardest -construction and automotive - is expected to support that growth. The push towards lightweighting to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions will drive the use of plastics as a substitute for metals in the manufacturing of automotive components.

Regulations around natural resource depletion, recyclability of conventional materials, such as metal and wood, and legislation to improve energy efficiency are also expected to drive greater demand for plastic from the construction industries for a wide range of applications such as insulation, pipes, cables, flooring, windows and storage tanks. Plastics have 85% less gravity compared to metals and when used in the automotive and construction industries, they enable approximately 80% weight savings and 30% to 50% cost savings in individual components.

In short, there has never been a more important time for the industry to optimise productivity, lower its energy consumption and reduce costs.

Only 80% to 90% of injection moulding machine capacity time actually consists of productive operation. Valuable manufacturing time is lost due to scheduled downtime and technical failures as well as the set-up process. While machine maintenance and mould changes can help reduce downtime, it is through cycle time optimisation where the greatest benefit can be derived.

Cycle time plays a significant role in the injection moulding process, including the quality of the parts produced, but especially the impact it makes on a company’s financial bottom line. Eliminating seconds from a cycle time can lead to an increased number of parts produced in the same or less time.

Advanced technologies for improved productivity

Industrial gases play an indispensable role in a number of process steps in plastics manufacturing – two of which are as blowing agents for foam injection moulding (FIM) and as a pressure medium for gas injection moulding (GIM).

Up until now, manufacturers who relied on foam injection processes have had to choose between physical and chemical foaming techniques. With chemical processes, a foaming agent is mixed with the plastic granulate. Easy to handle, this process can be installed on standard injection moulding machines. However, unlike physical foaming processes, chemical techniques only enable low foaming pressures, making them ill-suited to plastics with thin walls. Chemical blowing agents are also costly and unwanted by-products are created leaving residues on the mould. With physical blowing techniques, the blowing agent is typically injected directly into the melted polymer. This requires additional modifications to the injection moulding machine and a special screw to ensure homogeneous mixing with the polymer melt. A high-pressure gas dosing unit for controlled gas injection is also required. This pushes up installation costs and limits flexibility.

Linde teamed up with Kunststoff-Institut Lüdenscheid (KIMW) and ProTec Polymer Processing GmbH to develop a new process combining the best of both worlds. PLASTINUM® Foam Injection Moulding technology combines the benefits of simple chemical foaming with the efficiency gains of physical foaming. This technology enables foaming on standard injection moulding machines. The plastic granulate is impregnated with the blowing agent carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) under pressure before being fed into the injection moulding machine, with the gas diffusing into the granulate. CO 2 is dissolved in the melt during plastification and forms microcellular gas bubbles when the pressure is relieved as the melt is injected into the cavity. In this way, considerable material and weight savings can be achieved.

In addition, the process enhances product quality by ensuring high dimensional stability and functionality of the foamed injection moulded parts. The PLASTINUM® Perfoamer from system partner ProTec Polymer Processing GmbH is the central element of the technology. It can be easily moved from one injection moulding machine to anotheror can even supply multiple machines at the same time, making the production process more flexible.