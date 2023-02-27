Interplas Insights Podcast Ep. 12: Roundtable discussion on achieving energy savings for injection moulders

This episode of the podcast is a roundtable discussion between three key stakeholders in the UK’s plastics industry. The focus of this episode is on energy savings for plastic processors – a topic which has never been more pertinent.

Joining Dave Gray for the discussion are Jo Davis, managing director at Broanmain Plastics, a contract moulder in Dorking, Robin Kent, managing director at plastics consultancy Tangram Technology, and Carl Reeve, managing director at Premier Moulding Machinery, the UK arm for Haitian machines.

Jo and her team at Broanmain have recently implemented some changes to their operation which have resulted in considerable energy savings. Robin has spent much of his long career in the plastics industry working with moulders to help them operate more sustainably. Carl has been vocal on social media about the importance of adopting new technology to help reduce energy consumption.

Towards the end of the episode, Robin refers to sustainability training for injection moulders. This free course can be downloaded from his website here: Energy & Sustainability Topics - Tangram Technology - Plastics Consulting Engineers.

