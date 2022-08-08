Interplas Insights Podcast Ep. 10: Industry chat with Talisman Plastics and Sierra 57 Consult

Dave Gray catches up with Mark Lawson at Sierra 57 Consult, and Shaun Champion at Talisman Plastics. Mark's recruitment agency to the plastics sector recently launched training modules, which Shaun's trade moulding business has been one of the first to take advantage of.

In this episode, find out why employment in plastics and manufacturing is changing, what that means for the skills gap, how Talisman has responded to the Plastics Tax, and much more.

